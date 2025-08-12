John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

John Cockerill India announced that it has secured an order worth around Rs 270 crore from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik.

The contract includes engineering, design, manufacturing, and supplying essential components for tunnel furnaces. This encompasses coil handling arrangements and also involves supervising the erection and commissioning at the Nashik facility. The project is set to be completed by May 2027.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.