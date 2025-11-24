Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 157.14 points or 0.18% to 85,389.06. The Nifty 50 index rose 57.80 points or 0.23% to 26,127.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.41%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,557 shares rose and 2,193 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 1.50% to 37,437.10. The index shed 0.43% in the past two trading sessions.
Tech Mahindra (up 2.67%), Infosys (up 1.98%), Persistent Systems (up 1.76%), Coforge (up 1.5%), HCL Technologies (up 1.41%), Wipro (up 1.39%), Mphasis (up 1.39%), LTIMindtree (up 1.31%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.83%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 3.19% after it has been declared the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, for a major metro infrastructure project awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in Thane.
Lupin declined 1.41% after the pharma major said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025.
Natco Pharma slipped 0.47%. The company said that it had received seven observations in a Form 483 issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Manali, Chennai.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
