Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,100 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 157.14 points or 0.18% to 85,389.06. The Nifty 50 index rose 57.80 points or 0.23% to 26,127.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.41%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,557 shares rose and 2,193 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.50% to 37,437.10. The index shed 0.43% in the past two trading sessions.

Tech Mahindra (up 2.67%), Infosys (up 1.98%), Persistent Systems (up 1.76%), Coforge (up 1.5%), HCL Technologies (up 1.41%), Wipro (up 1.39%), Mphasis (up 1.39%), LTIMindtree (up 1.31%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.83%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

H.G. Infra Engineering rallied 3.19% after it has been declared the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, for a major metro infrastructure project awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in Thane.

Lupin declined 1.41% after the pharma major said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025.

Natco Pharma slipped 0.47%. The company said that it had received seven observations in a Form 483 issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Manali, Chennai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

Shilpa Medicare receives eight USFDA observations for Jadcherla facility

Lupin slides after USFDA inspects Goa facility

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India

CG Power's subsidiary makes significant progress on new braking algorithm

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story