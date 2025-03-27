Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Zomato, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,810, a premium of 218.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,591.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 105.10 points or 0.45% to 23,591.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.26% to 13.30.

Zomato, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

