Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.50%

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.50% at 6296.15 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda jumped 4.83%, Punjab National Bank gained 3.82% and Union Bank of India rose 3.33%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.64% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.52% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.45% to close at 23591.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.41% to close at 77606.43 today.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

