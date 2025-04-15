Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 8000 cr in FY25

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL), has clocked its highest-ever booking value of Rs 8000 crore for FY25 across key focus markets. This success is underlined by Birla Arika, Gurugram (phase 1) which achieved a record-booking value of approx. Rs 3100 crore for over 300 units along with multiple successful launches in its Bengaluru market in FY25.

The company witnessed a remarkable 17x surge in booking value in its residential sector from FY20 to FY25, displaying a strong growth trajectory and has shown a 100% growth over FY24.

In the last quarter of FY25 the company launched 5 projects across its key markets of NCR, Bengaluru and forayed into the Pune market recording its biggest quarter sales.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News