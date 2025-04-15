Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai composite index edges up 0.15%

China's Shanghai composite index edges up 0.15%

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors watched the latest headlines on the tariff front.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential temporary exemption for the auto industry from tariffs, especially for counties like Mexico and Canada, but at the same time there were reports that the U.S. was kicking off investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs.

The dollar index inched down in Asian trade and hovered near its three-year low reached last week. Gold held near record levels while oil edged up, with U.S. and Iran negotiations in focus.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.15 percent to 3,267.66 after a volatile session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.23 percent at 21,466.27.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

