Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.97% to 18.74.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,090, a premium of 97.45points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,992.55 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 63.05 points or 0.26% to 23,992.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.97% to 18.74.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Blue Star Q1 results: PAT jumps 102.6% to Rs 169 cr, revenue up 28.7%

India exports $122.7 mn worth non-basmati white rice during Apr-May

Vinod Kambli struggles to walk, fans express concerns over his health

LIVE: SC says IMA president has to publish apology in prominent newspapers using his own money

Amid GCC boom, Big Four in India are boosting hiring of 'tech architects'

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story