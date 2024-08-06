JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 1063.86 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 2.89% to Rs 170.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 1063.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1052.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1063.861052.0357.8056.45261.49242.47245.25230.44170.70165.90

