Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX jumped 4.25% to 13.55.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,854.65, a premium of 31.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,823.15 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 11.65 points or 0.05% to 24,823.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.25% to 13.55.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Rising costs from T+1 timeline may push weaker P2P players to the brink

Uttar Pradesh's commercial realty grew 10% in FY24 to Rs 3.29 trn

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Viacom18 gains the highest-ever viewership for Olympics in India

Zelenskyy warmly welcomes PM Modi during latter's historic Ukraine visit

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story