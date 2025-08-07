Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 2.27% to 11.69

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,715, a premium of 118.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,596.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 21.95 points or 0.09% to 24,596.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.27% to 11.69.

ETERNAL, Infosys and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

