Nifty August futures trade at premium

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,715, a premium of 118.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,596.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 21.95 points or 0.09% to 24,596.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.27% to 11.69.

ETERNAL, Infosys and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

