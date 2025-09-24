Tata Investment soars over 23% in two days

Tata Investment Corporation surged 10.08% to Rs 8,965.75 on Wednesday, extending gains for a second straight session.

The stock has rallied 23.17% over the past two days and is up 33.21% in three months, 39.40% in six months, and 28.74% over the past year.

The rally comes as the company gears up for its first-ever stock split. It has fixed 14 October 2025 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the sub-division of equity shares. Each existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up.