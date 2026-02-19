Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 252.66 points or 0.30% to 83,481.59. The Nifty 50 index fell 74.10 points or 0.29% to 25,738.25.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,697 shares rose and 1,843 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durable index rose 0.58% to 37,977.10. The index rose 0.95% in the three consecutive trading session.
Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.71%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.94%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.85%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.8%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.67%), Blue Star (down 0.57%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.55%), PG Electroplast (down 0.54%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.41%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.4%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Dhabriya Polywood zoomed 6.43% after it has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures, has received letters of intent (LOIs) from the Godrej Group aggregating to Rs 25.30 crore.
Atishay rose 1.76% after it has secured a domestic work order from the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), Government of Maharashtra.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content