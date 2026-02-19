Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Anyra, India's first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg. Zydus has also signed an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer.

Anyra is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion (Branch RVO or Central RVO), visual impairment due to Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

With this launch, Zydus reinforces its commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients across India.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, At Zydus, we are committed to making advanced biologics accessible to patients who need them most. ANYRA is a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India. By delivering a high-quality, indigenously developed Aflibercept 2 mg, we are expanding patient access to critical therapies with advanced biologics. Our focus remains on enabling patient-centric outcomes by leveraging science, health and innovation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

B L Kashyap zooms on bagging Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

India's oilmeal exports tumble 42% on year in Jan-26

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story