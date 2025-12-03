Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,142.70, a premium of 156.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,986 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 46.20 points or 0.18% to 25,986.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.13% to 11.21.

HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.