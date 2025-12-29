Cartoon Network Classics launched on Airtel Digital TV

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the Airtel Cartoon Network Classics an exclusive value-added service available on Airtel Digital TV in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. The new channel brings together some of the most iconic animated franchises from Cartoon Network, creating a dedicated destination for timeless storytelling and family-friendly entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, DTH-Business Head, Airtel said, Airtel Cartoon Network Classics adds a unique entertainment layer to our portfolio and offers customers a chance to reconnect with iconic stories and characters that are loved even today. We are pleased to make this channel available to all our DTH & IPTV users and look forward to bringing more such curated experiences to our customers.