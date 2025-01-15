Rashi Peripherals to acquire 70% stake in Satcom Infotech

Rashi Peripherals (RP Tech) has announced its intent to acquire 70% equity stake in Satcom Infotech, a prominent distributor specializing in cybersecurity solutions. This strategic move expands RP Tech's portfolio in the cybersecurity sector, further elevating its position as a leading, comprehensive ICT solutions provider in India.

With this strategic investment, the company aims to leverage Satcom's established expertise in the cybersecurity domain to introduce new brands and forge impactful partnerships. Satcom will benefit from RP Tech's robust financial capabilities and extensive geographical reach, enabling the company to scale its operations and enhance its service delivery across India.

