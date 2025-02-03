Nifty February futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,440, a premium of 78.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,361.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 121.10 points or 0.52% to 23,361.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.82% to 14.35.

Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

