Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,604, a premium of 50.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,553.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 242.55 points or 1.06% to 22,553.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.60% to 14.44.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

