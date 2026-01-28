Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India VIX declined 6.41% to 13.53.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,456, a premium of 113.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,342.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 167.35 points or 0.66% to 25,342.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.41% to 13.53.

Bharat Electronics (BHEL), HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty end with strong gains; broader mrkt outperform

EUR/USD extends gains, tests four and half year high above 1.2000

BEL spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 1,590 cr

Market trades marginally higher; European markets decline

Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore despite margin pressure

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story