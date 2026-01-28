Nifty February futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 6.41% to 13.53.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,456, a premium of 113.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,342.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 167.35 points or 0.66% to 25,342.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.41% to 13.53.

Bharat Electronics (BHEL), HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

