Nifty February futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 6.41% to 13.53.The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,456, a premium of 113.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,342.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 167.35 points or 0.66% to 25,342.75.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.41% to 13.53.
Bharat Electronics (BHEL), HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.
