Nifty hovers above 25,100; realty shares edge higher

The equity indices continued to trade with decent gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 25,100 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 532.56 points or 0.65% to 81,913.70. The Nifty 50 index added 152.75 points or 0.60% to 25,114. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,006 shares rose and 1,822 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias forex reserves dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion for the week ended October 4, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $12.588 billion to an all-time high of $704.885 billion.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.511 billion to $612.643 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves decreased by $40 million to $65.756 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $123 million to $18.425 billion.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $35 million to $4.352 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Buzzing Index :

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.25% to 1,053.60. The index shed 0.54% in past two trading sessions.

Raymond (up 5.27%), Oberoi Realty (up 3.27%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.57%), Sobha (up 1.36%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.27%), Godrej Properties (up 1.08%), DLF (up 0.97%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.29%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.13%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Premier Energies rallied 6.13% after the companys subsidiaries, Premier Energies International, Premier Energies Photovoltaic has received multiple orders from various customers amounting to a total value of Rs 765 crore.

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 4.08% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.61% to Rs 25.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.06 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.98% YoY to Rs 512.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 483.79 crore in Q2 FY24.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Monday, as investors assessed Chinas weekend press briefing and awaited a slew of economic data this week from the region.

China's finance ministry detailed plans for increased government debt issuances and support for provincial governments. However, the lack of specific details, particularly regarding the scale and timing of the measures, caused some disappointment. Analysts expressed concerns about the potential for a significant increase in government debt.

Economic data from China highlighted ongoing weakness. China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% from a year earlier last month, against a 0.6% rise in August. CPI was unchanged month-on-month, versus a 0.4% gain in August and below an estimated 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) fell 2.8% year-on-year in September, versus a 1.8% decline the previous month.

Asian markets drew support from the positive performance of US stocks on Friday. The S&P500 rose 0.61% to a record high of 5,815.03 points, while the Dow Jones surged nearly 1% to a record high of 42,863.86 points. The Nasdaq lagged, rising 0.3% to 18,342.94 points. Positive earnings from major banks helped investors look past questions over whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in November.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the US rose 1.8% on a yearly basis in September. This reading followed the 1.9% increase recorded in August. The US consumer price index for all urban consumers rise by 0.2% month on month (MoM) on a seasonally-adjusted basis in September, the same rise as in August and July.

This week, investors will focus on additional third-quarter earnings reports and statements from Federal Reserve officials.

