Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Jan 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE India VIX climbs 7.63% to 12.73.

The Nifty January 2026 futures closed at 25,268, a premium of 35.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,585.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 353 points or 1.38% to 25,232.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.63% to 12.73.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

