Nifty January futures trade at premium

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,907, a premium of 164.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,742.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 98.10 points or 0.41% to 23,742.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.41% to 14.51

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

