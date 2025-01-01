Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,907, a premium of 164.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,742.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 98.10 points or 0.41% to 23,742.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.41% to 14.51

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 23,700; Maruti Suzuki rallies over 3%

Hyundai Motor India sells 55,078 units in Dec'24

VST Tillers sales rises 39% YoY in Dec'24

Cabinet approves extension of One-time Special Package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate beyond NBS subsidy

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 22,943 tractors in Dec'24

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story