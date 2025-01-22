Nifty January futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Polycab India and Axis Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,198, a premium of 42.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,155.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 130.70 points or 0.57% to 23,155.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.65% to 16.77.

The January 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

