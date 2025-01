PNB Gilts has received affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

1. Credit rating [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced as ICRA A one plus rating), as assigned to Rs. 1000 crore Commercial Paper programme of the Company

2. Credit rating [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced as ICRA A one plus rating), as assigned to Rs. 1000 crore Inter-Corporate Deposits (ICD) programme of the Company.

