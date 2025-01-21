Intl Travel House Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY

International Travel House (ITHL)'s standalone net profit rose 8.91% to Rs 5.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.94 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 8.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, down 9.47% as against Rs 6.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses marginally rose 9.90% to Rs 52.71 crore during the quarter. Car hire charges stood at Rs 27.91 crore (up 17.37% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.71 crore (up 11.10%) while service charges was at Rs 2.06 crore (down 29.69% YoY), during the period under review.

International Travel House is engaged in the business of providing travel related services to travellers in India and abroad. ITHL is an ITC Group company, wherein 61.69% of the equity is held by the ITC Group, and the rest by the public. The company is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) member and offers tickets of 265-member airlines by using the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) System of IATA.

Shares of International Travel House tanked 8.79% to Rs 630 on the BSE.

