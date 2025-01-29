Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Jan 29 2025
NSE India VIX gains 2.44% to 18.64.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,176.90, a premium of 13.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,163.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 205.85 points or 0.90% to 23,163.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.44% to 18.64.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

