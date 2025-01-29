Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.91%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.91% at 888 today. The index has lost 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.81%, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 4.27% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.72%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 7.62% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 2.62% and Nifty Media index gained 2.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.90% to close at 23163.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.83% to close at 76532.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News