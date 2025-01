ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 31.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.15% to Rs 915.10 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 31.94% to Rs 65.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 915.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 761.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

