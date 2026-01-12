Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbs 4.05% to 11.37.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 25,880, a premium of 89.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,790.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 106.95 points or 0.42% to 25,790.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.05% to 11.37.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News