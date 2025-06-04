Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 4.89% to 15.75.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,721, a premium of 100.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,620.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 77.70 points or 0.32% to 24,620.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.89% to 15.75.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Eternal and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.