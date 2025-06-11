Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX slipped 2.47% to 13.67.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,204, a premium of 62.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,141.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.15% to 25,141.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.47% to 13.67.

Indian Energy Exchange, United Spirits and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

