Nifty March futures trade at premium

BHEL, HDFC Bank and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,500.95, a premium of 95.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,405.60 in the cash market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 27.20 points or 0.12% to 22,405.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 14.92.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News