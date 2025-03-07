Nifty March futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,639, a premium of 94.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,544.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 7.80 points, or 0.03%, to 22,552.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.85% to 13.47.
Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank, and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.
