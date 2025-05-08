Nifty May futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX soared 10.21% to 21.01.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,207.50, a discount of 66.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,273.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 140.60 points or 0.58% to 24,273.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.21% to 21.01.

Tata Motors, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

