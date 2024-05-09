Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 6.55% to 18.20

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,072.85, a premium of 115.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,957.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tanked 345 points or 1.55% to 21,957.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.55% to 18.20.

State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

