Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX climbed 6.55% to 18.20

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,072.85, a premium of 115.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,957.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tanked 345 points or 1.55% to 21,957.50.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.55% to 18.20.

State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

UK Pound Edges Lower After BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged

Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

TVS Motor records PAT of Rs 485 crore in Q4; Op. EBITDA margin at 11.3%

Hong Kong: Market rises on China trade growth, property support

Hikal consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story