Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
May 22 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 1.57% to 21.47.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,666.10, a premium of 68.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,597.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 68.75 points or 0.31% to 22,597.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.57% to 21.47.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

