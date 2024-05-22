Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Advani Hotels &amp; Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

May 22 2024
Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 32.57 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 3.11% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.73% to Rs 24.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 105.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.5730.44 7 105.4298.64 7 OPM %43.9147.96 -32.1639.70 - PBDT15.2315.09 1 36.8040.99 -10 PBT14.3714.39 0 33.4938.36 -13 NP10.5910.93 -3 24.9628.60 -13

May 22 2024

