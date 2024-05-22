Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 1052.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 1052.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 119.23 crore

Net profit of Yuken India rose 1052.17% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 119.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.66% to Rs 18.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 422.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119.23101.03 18 422.54372.44 13 OPM %12.747.17 -10.608.70 - PBDT14.715.24 181 41.4226.21 58 PBT10.861.99 446 26.7813.63 96 NP7.950.69 1052 18.829.57 97

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

