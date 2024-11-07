Govt to introduce National Counter Terrorism Policy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Indian Government will soon introduce a comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy aimed at dismantling terrorism and its supporting networks.

Speaking at an Anti-Terror Conference organized by the National Investigation Agency, Shah highlighted a strong, decade-long approach against terrorism since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began, resulting in a 70% reduction in terrorist incidents from 2014 to 2021.

Shah emphasized the modernized, tech-driven focus of the upcoming policy and stressed the need to train young officers with cutting-edge technologies.

Shah announced that the upcoming policy will feature three of the world's most modern and technically advanced criminal laws, reflecting recent amendments to enhance national security measures. He also honored the sacrifices of over 36,000 police personnel who have died safeguarding the nation since independence. This new strategy aims to fortify India's defenses against evolving terrorist threats.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News