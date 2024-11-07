Page Inds gains after Q2 PAT climbs 30% YoY to Rs 195 cr

Page Industries added 2.47% to Rs 45,254.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 29.93% to Rs 195.25 crore on 11.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,246.27 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

In Q2 FY25, sales volume grew 6.7% YoY, amounting to 55.2 million pieces and stable input costs and improved operating efficiency contributed to significant growth in operating profit.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 31.65% YoY to Rs 262.47 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 281.5 crore, registering the growth of 22.1% as compared with Rs 230.5 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin rose 22.6% in Q2 FY25 as against 20.5% in Q2 FY24.

The company said that enhanced consumer engagement through sales and marketing initiatives, technology adoption in operations and digital transformation initiatives while continuing focus on healthier inventory contributed to achieve 22.6% EBITDA margin in Q2.

On outlook & trends front, the company said that changes in consumer preferences, e-commerce and other digital channels are reshaping the retail landscape. Consumers are increasingly demanding of sustainable and eco-friendly products. The apparel retail market is poised for significant growth aided by young consumer base, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization.

V.S. Ganesh, managing director, Page Industries, said, I am thrilled to share that our relentless dedication to sustainable growth, product enhancement, customer engagement, and brand development has led to robust revenue growth. Our operating margins remain strong, thanks to our focus on operational efficiencies, cost control, and strategic sourcing initiatives. We are committed to investing in future growth, and our digital transformation initiatives are progressing well, promising substantial operational benefits in the coming years.

The dynamic eCommerce landscape has driven exciting growth, bolstered by our prior investments and meticulous preparations. With the festive season on the horizon, we anticipate a surge in consumer demand and are perfectly positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

