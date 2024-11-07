Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indigo Paints Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Indigo Paints reported 10.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 25.34 crore in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 7.35% YoY to Rs 299.53 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 8.66% from Rs 33.45 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA grew by 1.5% to Rs 41.5 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 42.1 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On standalone basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 7.69% to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 26.13 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.68% YoY to Rs 288.55 crore during the quarter.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decline 13.37% to Rs 48.84 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 567.44 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 610.50 crore in H1 FY25, up 7.58% as against Rs 567.44 crore posted in H1 FY24.

Indigo Paints offers a wide range of interior & exterior wall paint colours, enamels & wood coatings for homes & offices.

Shares of Indigo Paints shed 0.27% to Rs 1,633.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

