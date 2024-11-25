Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 4.93% to 15.30.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,301.50, a premium of 79.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,221.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 314.65 points or 1.32% to 24,221.90.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

