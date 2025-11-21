Spice Lounge Food Works jumps 47% in eight days

Spice Lounge Food Works surged 4.48% to Rs 68.70, extending gains for the eighth consecutive trading session.Shares Spice Lounge Food Works of surged 46.79% in eight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 46.80 on 11 September 2025.
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 68.80 today. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares over the past two weeks.
The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 59.21% as against the Sensex's 1.13% rise.
The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 84.93% as against the Sensex's 4.13% jump.
The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 1191.35% as against Sensex's 10.66% rise.
On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 79.616. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 45.65, 41.93, and 28.75, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.
Spice Lounge Food Works is engaged in the business of dealing in shares, bonds, and other securities.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 20% to Rs 0.06 crore on a 345.5% jump in net sales to Rs 0.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
