Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces ratings action on ONGC Videsh Vankorneft

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that S&P Global Ratings today withdrew its 'BBB' long-term issue rating on the US$600 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 that ONGC Videsh Vankorneft issued at the issuer's request. ONGC Videsh Vankorneft, is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC; BBB/Stable/--).

The company's 'BBB' issuer credit ratings and 'BBB' long-term issue credit rating on the US$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 the company issued, remain unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News