Tips Music Q2 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 48 cr in FY25

The Media & Entertainment company reported 21.46% increase in net profit to Rs 48.16 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 39.65 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 32.42% year on year to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 32.42% year on year to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. As compared to Q1 FY25, the company's net profit increased by 10.56% and revenue grew by 9.05% in Q2 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total expenses increased 88.12% to Rs 21.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.57 crore in Q2 FY24. Content Cost stood at Rs 13.84 crore (up 196.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.79 crore (up 30.37% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 64.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, up 21.79% as against Rs 52.90 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 59.5 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 19% as compared with Rs 49.8 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 73.8% in Q2 FY25 as against 81.9% reported in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 88.12% to Rs 21.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.57 crore in Q2 FY24. Content Cost stood at Rs 13.84 crore (up 196.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.79 crore (up 30.37% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q2 FY25, the company launched a total of 125 new songs, comprising 39 new film songs and 86 non-film songs. Additionally, the YouTube subscribers registered a growth of 21% reaching 108 million.

More From This Section

On half-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 37.40% to Rs 91.72 crore on 36.14% increase in revenue to Rs 30,140 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025, the record date for dividend payment has decided on 24 October 2024 and the dividend will be disbursed on or before 12 November 2024.

Kumar Taurani, chairman & managing director, said, I am pleased to share that the company has announced a 2nd interim dividend for the year of Rs. 2 per share, in addition to interim dividend distributed and buyback conducted in Q1FY25. Our revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 80.6 crore up by 32% YoY with a PAT of Rs 48.2 crore increasing by 21% YOY. Our relentless focus is on acquiring high-quality music content.

Hari Nair, chief executive officer, said, Our YouTube channels cumulative subscriber base has now reached 108 million, reflecting our growing influence and engagement. The market share on audio digital platforms like Spotify, Saavn etc is increasing steadily. Additionally, the new division of Brands & Partnership has started clocking revenues; Motorola used our track Rangeela Re, for launching its new set of colorful handsets.

Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation Music of Rights.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News