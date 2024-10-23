Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,487.90, a premium of 52.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,435.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 36.60 points or 0.15% to 24,435.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.31% to 14.59.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

