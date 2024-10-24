Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.46% to 13.97.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,474, a premium of 74.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,399.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 36.10 points or 0.15% to 24,399.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.46% to 13.97.

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News