Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gains on launch of strategic partnership program for long-acting injectable platform

Lupin gains on launch of strategic partnership program for long-acting injectable platform

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.

Lupin advanced 2.66% to Rs 1,956.30 after the company announced the launch of a strategic partnership program to expand the reach of PrecisionSpher, a long-acting injectable (LAI) drug delivery platform developed by its subsidiary Nanomi B.V.

This move comes after the recent U.S. FDA approval of the first commercial product developed using the PrecisionSphere platform, which is now ready for market deployment.

Lupin said the partnership program is designed to foster collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles, whether in development or already on the market, especially those that could benefit from longer-acting formulations.

PrecisionSphere addresses key compliance issues that lead pharmaceutical companies to lose millions in revenue and experience failed treatment results. Unlike conventional LAI technologies that produce variable particle sizes, this platform allows pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medicines with consistent particle size, shape, and biological properties, leading to improved injectability. It also enables optimized drug levelsthe release of consistent drug concentrations throughout the treatment, ranging from weeks to months.

For patients, reduced injection frequency enhances convenience and may lead to greater compliance and potentially better treatment outcomes. For healthcare professionals, this technology would make it possible to control the delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose during treatment.

Dr Fabrice Egros, president corporate development, Lupin, said, With the validation of PrecisionSphere's capabilities and our proven track record of executing several key strategic partnerships each year, we are ready to expand patient access to advanced LAI treatments through new global strategic collaborations. Our extensive in-house and successful alliance management capabilities will serve as a strategic advantage, as partners strive to deliver innovative LAI solutions to patients at an accelerated pace.

Dr. Shahin Fesharaki, chief scientific officer, Lupin, said, PrecisionSphere reflects our commitment to innovation and leverages our regulatory expertise, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and flexible collaboration models to lower entry barriers for developing LAIs. This allows partners to efficiently bring advanced LAIs to market across various therapeutic areas and potentially extend the patent life of their products.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

CAMSPAY launches UPI Offline Plus

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Dollar index off two-month high, safe haven demand seen reducing

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story