Glenmark Pharma gains after receiving positive USFDA EIR for Monroe Facility

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.44% to Rs 1,948.55 after the U.S. FDA issued a positive establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status for its formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.

The inspection at the Monroe facility was conducted from 9 June to 17 June 2025. Glenmark said that with this positive development, it will restart commercial manufacturing at the facility.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.