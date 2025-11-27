Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma gains after receiving positive USFDA EIR for Monroe Facility

Glenmark Pharma gains after receiving positive USFDA EIR for Monroe Facility

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.44% to Rs 1,948.55 after the U.S. FDA issued a positive establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status for its formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.

The inspection at the Monroe facility was conducted from 9 June to 17 June 2025. Glenmark said that with this positive development, it will restart commercial manufacturing at the facility.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Kellton Tech Solutions approves acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services

Whirlpool of India slumps after block deal

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story