Artson Engg bags supply order of coke silos from Hindalco Inds

Artson Engineering informed that it has received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 33.33 crore from Hindalco Industries for supplying coke silos.

The said order includes engineering, civil works, supply, fabrication of 3rd coke silos and it will be completed within 18 months.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement and construction company in the oil, gas and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialised in tankages, piping and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and a major player in copper. It is also one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium.